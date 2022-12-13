Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Impressed With Gritty Win Against Indiana Pacers

The Heat rebound from bad loss to San Antonio Spurs with a win against Pacers

The Miami Heat's 87-82 victory against Indiana Pacers Monday wasn't pretty at all, but there are at least two people who were happy with it.

After the game, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra expressed how content he was with the win. It was for them to forget about Saturday's disappointing loss to the San Antonio Spurs, who are among the worst teams in the NBA.

"Probably the two guys that would be happiest in the organization would be [Heat team president Pat Riley] for sure and myself," Spoelstra said. "We just knew coming into this that it would be any means necessary. I just watched them previously put 80 in a half against Brooklyn. If you're not locked in defensively, they can put up points in such a hurry ... I thought we were able to withstand a lot of those runs, particularly in transition."

The Heat return to action Wednesday at the Oklahoma City Thunder.

