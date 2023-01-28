Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra, NBA Comment On Tyre Nichols' Death

The league's thoughts were with Tyre Nichols and his family after footage was released of him dying while in police custody

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra was among the several in the NBA to comment on the death of Tyre Nichols.

Nichols died while in police custody earlier this month in Memphis. All officers involved were fired and face murder charges.

“This is just crazy,” said Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said during his pregame press conference before Friday's game against the Orlando Magic.

Former Heat star LeBron James, now with the Los Angeles Lakers, also gave his opinion.

James wrote on Twitter: “WE ARE OUR OWN WORSE ENEMY!!!”

The NBAPA released a statement as well.

“The images of Tyre Nichols’ life needlessly cut short are horrifying,” the league said. “While there have been steps toward accountability in this instance, the NBA family remains committed to partnering with advocates, policymakers and law enforcement to work toward solutions to the issues we continue to face.”

