Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra On Bam Adebayo: "I Just Think He's An All-Star"

Spoelstra makes the case for Adebayo to make the All-Star game after performance against Boston Celtics

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra refused to hold back when asked the question.

He feels like center Bam Adebayo has played at an All-Star level this season and should represent the Heat next month in Utah. Will it happen? Who knows.

But Spoelstra says Adebayo has done everything possible to earn the honor, especially after Tuesday's 30-point, 15-rebound effort in the win against the Boston Celtics.

"Certainly, I'm rooting for it," Spoelstra said. "I thought he should've been an All-Star last year. There's really no reason he shouldn't have been an All-Star last year. He missed five weeks, so what? He was playing at an All-Star level. He was deserving. That's not really my nature to go out and campaign. I just think he's an All-Star."

Adebayo is in the middle of the best season of his career. He is averaging 21.6 points, 10.2 rebounds and three assists while shooting 54 percent. Adebayo could have won over more support because Tuesday's game was on national television.

"Thankfully, it was a big win," Spoelstra said. "It was on TV. I hope people noticed. He really impacted the win."

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Takeaways from the Heat's win against Celtics. CLICK HERE

How Heat Twitter reacted to Heat's win against Celtics. CLICK HERE

Miami Heat Twitter account trolls Cowboys, Mavericks. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com, use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6

Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.



TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com