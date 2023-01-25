Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra On Bam Adebayo: "I Just Think He's An All-Star"
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra refused to hold back when asked the question.
He feels like center Bam Adebayo has played at an All-Star level this season and should represent the Heat next month in Utah. Will it happen? Who knows.
But Spoelstra says Adebayo has done everything possible to earn the honor, especially after Tuesday's 30-point, 15-rebound effort in the win against the Boston Celtics.
"Certainly, I'm rooting for it," Spoelstra said. "I thought he should've been an All-Star last year. There's really no reason he shouldn't have been an All-Star last year. He missed five weeks, so what? He was playing at an All-Star level. He was deserving. That's not really my nature to go out and campaign. I just think he's an All-Star."
Adebayo is in the middle of the best season of his career. He is averaging 21.6 points, 10.2 rebounds and three assists while shooting 54 percent. Adebayo could have won over more support because Tuesday's game was on national television.
"Thankfully, it was a big win," Spoelstra said. "It was on TV. I hope people noticed. He really impacted the win."
