Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra On Paul George: `We Got The Key Stops When We Needed To'

The Heat hung on to defeat the Los Angeles Clippers Thursday despite George's 29 points

For most of the game, Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George had his way with the Miami Heat defense.



But when it counted, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said his team made the necessary stops. It allowed the Heat to hang for a 115-110 victory Thursday, snapping a two-game losing streak.

George finished with 29 points.

"Paul George, it just seems like whenever he gets the ball when they need a bucket, he can get a shot off," Spoelstra said. "He's just one of those guys that you're just not really sure what you can do to scheme against. He can do it all three levels. He's clever, he knows how to draw fouls as well. But I think we got the key stops when needed to and we showed that mental toughness and stability just to find a way to grind it out in the last three minutes."

The Heat return to action Saturday against the San Antonio Spurs.

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Miami Heat's social media account roasts the Clippers. CLICK HERE

How Miami Heat Twitter reacted to victory against Clippers. CLICK HERE

Erik Spoelstra responds to Charles Barkley ... sort of. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com, use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6

Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.



TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com