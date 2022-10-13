Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Reveals The Reason For Placing Tyler Herro In Starting Lineup

The chances of Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro repeating as the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year are slim.

That's because he will begin the season as the starting shooting guard. Herro started in Wednesday's preseason finale against the New Orleans Pelicans. He replaces Max Strus, who held the job most of last season.

After the game, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra revealed why Herro is the best fit. Herro finished with 23 points on 8 of 15 shooting.

"It's the versatility," Spoelstra said. "That's what he can bring to whatever lineup. He can play off the ball. I think that's really helpful in that starting lineup. But he can also play with the ball and can be extremely dangerous in the pick-and-rolls off the dribble, in transitions. He pretty showed all of that in the short sample size (Wednesday)."

The Heat open the regular season next Wednesday against the Chicago Bulls at FTX Arena.

