Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Says Kyle Lowry Not Playing In Fourth Quarter Has Nothing To Do With His Play

Spoelstra says he still has confidence in Kyle Lowry

Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry did not play in the fourth quarter the past two games but coach Erik Spoelstra says not to read too much into it.

Spoelstra said it's more about just playing the right matchups. The Heat have turned more to backup Gabe Vincent and Tyler Herro.

“We have a lot of guys, like I said, that live for those moments,” Spoelstra said. “And that’s what I love about this group. But, also, sometimes, not everybody can be in at the end."

The Heat defeated the Orlando Magic Friday and begin a four-game road trip Sunday against the Charlotte Hornets.

“And I have as much respect for Kyle and his pedigree in those moments over the course of his career. He’s one of the biggest clutch players in this game. So I wouldn’t look into it more than that.”

