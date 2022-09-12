Skip to main content

Miami Heat's Gabe Vincent Looking Forward To Another Year Of Growth

Vincent focused on becoming a more well-rounded player

Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent is coming off a breakout season after working his way from two-way contract player to earning a spot in the rotation. 

He recently spoke with Brett Siegel of Fan Nation to talk about his expectations for this season. Vincent played a key role in the Heat's run to the Eastern Conference finals, losing to the Boston Celtics in seven games. Vincent filled in when starter Kyle Lowry was dealing with a hamstring injury in the playoffs. 

"The focus this offseason has been becoming a more well-rounded and efficient player, especially on the offensive-end of the floor," Vincent said. "It may not be realistic to see a massive increase in shots per game heading into my fourth season, but what is realistic is for me to impact the game in more ways than one. Being aggressive and playing hard defensively will not only help me take the next step in my career, but it will help the team grow as a whole."

The full article can be read here

Shandel Richardson is the Miami Heat writer for Inside The Heat. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. 

