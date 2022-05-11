Miami Heat’s Gabe Vincent Proving That He Belongs in the Lineup

The Heat are now 5-0 this postseason when Vincent is a starter.

With Kyle Lowry out again due to a hamstring injury, Gabe Vincent was asked to step in for the Miami Heat.

Vincent proved to be up to the task.

In a 120-85 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 5, Vincent had 15 points, five rebounds and two assists. He has struggled in this series, going 8 of 27 from the field and 2 of 15 from the arc through four games. However, Vincent established himself Tuesday, shooting 71 percent from the field.

When asked about Vincent’s role on the team, members of the Heat praise his versatility in the lineup.

Heat forward P.J. Tucker: “Gabe is probably the most selfless dude. That dude [would] go from starting and playing 30 minutes for months to not subbing in. He’s been through it all. He literally has played every position on this team throughout the year and been ready. [He] has the same attitude every day and gives the same effort every day. He’s unreal. One of my favorite teammates.”

The Heat are 5-0 with Vincent in the starting lineup. The Heat may explore the option of resting Lowry the remainder of the series with Vincent playing so well.

“Gabe, obviously, what he’s been able to do is just really tough," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "He’s had probably seven different roles just in this playoff run with us. It sometimes changes from one half to the next and he’s handled it with great stability and grace.”

Vincent has been essential to Miami on both ends. His versatility is going to be critical for Miami going forward.

“Gabe’s been phenomenal," guard Max Strus said. "He’s had 10 different roles in the playoffs already in two rounds. He’s a special player and special teammate. He does whatever he’s asked of. Whether that’s starting, coming off the bench, scoring, facilitating — he just does whatever he needs to do. He’s just solid through everything. That’s the only way I can put it.”