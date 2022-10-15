Miami Heat's Gives His Honest Assessment Of Teammate Jimmy Butler

Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem is rarity in the NBA game.

He's tough. He's rugged. He's loyal.

There aren't many like him in the league but he says Jimmy Butler is the closest comparison. Haslem spoke about his relationship with Butler during an interview with ESPN's Malika Andrews.

“I see so much of myself in Jimmy," Haslem said. We play the game with a controlled rage… We play one on one every day before every game. That’s another way I know I can stick around. If I can go out there and compete with Jimmy Butler.”

Haslem said he and Butler are way past their altercation last season. They got into a verbal spat during a timeout. Haslem and coach Erik Spoelstra sided against Butler.

"We play one-on-one every day before every game," Haslem said. "What people saw that night, that’s just every Tuesday in Miami with me and Jimmy. Every day it’s competition at the highest, highest level.”

Shandel Richardson is the Miami Heat writer for Inside The Heat.