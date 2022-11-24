Miami Heat's Hoping For An Injury-Free Stretch After Making Return

After missing eight straight games, Herro scored 17 points in Wednesday's victory against the Washington Wizards

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro started the season strong by scoring at least 22 points in six of the first 10 games.

Then the injury bug hit, slowing his progress.

After missing eight games because of an ankle injury, Herro is looking to get back on track. He scored 17 points in Wednesday's victory against the Washington Wizards.

Now, Herro is looking for some injury-free basketball.

6 Gallery 6 Images

"I just don't like missing games and I want to be out there and help the team win," Herro said. "Whether it's shooting, creating, whatever it is I want just to be out there and help the guys win."

Herro made five 3-pointers and had 12 fourth-quarter points to help the Heat stave off a Wizards comeback.

"I had a goal to get up 10 3s, so I got my 10," Herro said. "Without Max (Strus) and Duncan (Robinson), somebody's got to be able to shoot the 3. I just wanted to stretch the floor a little bit, get some 3s and try to catch a rhythm."

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Rookie Nikola Jovic made great strides during recent road trip. CLICK HERE

Bam Adebayo makes joke about Udonis Haslem's age. CLICK HERE

.Russell Westbrook on the Heat's radar? CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com