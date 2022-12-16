Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Hoping To Display His Soccer Skills During Mexico City Trip

Butler looking forward to catching up on the culture during Mexico City visit

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler's primary goal of the trip to Mexico City is to leave with a victory.

His second objective is taking in the city's culture and spending some time with local playing his other sport. Butler has long been a fan of soccer and isn't going to waste this opportunity before the Heat play the San Antonio Spurs Saturday at 5 p.m.

"I think guys are going to be able to see the culture and how basketball is loved everywhere around the world," Butler said after Thursday's victory against the Houston Rockets. "I'm trying to go play some futbol, though. I'm trying to kick the ball around."

This weekend is the peak time for soccer fans. Croatia faces Morocco in the third-place game of the World Cup while the final between France and Argentina is Sunday.

