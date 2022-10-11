Miami Heat's Jamal Cain Developing At The 3-Point Line

Miami Heat forward Jamal Cain was never known for his 3-point shooting in college.

Lately, he is starting to play more effective from the arc. He scored 15 points, including one 3-pointer, in Monday's preseason victory against the Houston Rockets at FTX Arena.

Cain said he is more than capable of being a stretch four.

“Yeah, it’s crazy. I was talking to one of my guys about that,” Cain said. “I could always shoot. It’s just my past year, I was more, like, playing inside the paint. So I didn’t get a chance to show off my three-ball but I’m more confident now, especially now that I can space the floor now. Rather than in college.”

Cain, who played at the University of Oakland shot just 29 percent from the 3-point line. Before Oakland, he shot 37 percent at Marquette.

His ability to shoot 3-pointers is useful to the Heat, considering the shot is a vital part of today's NBA. Cain also fits into the league’s positionless basketball era.

Cain went undrafted in June. His summer league contract was converted into a two-way deal. That allows him to play for the Heat's G-League affiliate, Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson