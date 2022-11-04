Skip to main content

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler and Nikola Jovic Ruled Out Against Indiana Pacers

Butler and Jovic added to the injury report for Friday's game in Indianapolis

The Miami Heat will be without Jimmy Butler and rookie Nikola Jovic for Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. 

Butler will miss his second straight game because of a hip injury. Jovic is dealing with a nasal infection. The Heat enter on a two-game winning streak after defeating the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings at home. Center Bam Adebayo (knee) is listed as questionable. 

The Heat will also once again be without backup center Omer Yurtseven and guard Victor Oladipo.

The team officially announced both players are still sidelined. Yurtseven and Oladipo have yet to play this season

Yurtseven is nursing an ankle injury. In his absence, Jovic has filled in some at backup center.

Oladipo, who has dealt with various injuries since 2019. The Heat have maintained they plan to be patient with him. Oladipo was solid during last year's playoffs, so the Heat miss his productivity.

After a slow start, the Heat are trying to work their way back into the upper half of the Eastern Conference standings. Last year the Heat entered the postseason as the No. 1 seed. 

