Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler And Tyler Herro Building A Stronger Bond

Before the NBA season gets real, Miami Heat teammates Tyler Herro and Jimmy Butler took a trip to Turks and Caicos.

It was their way of getting some bonding before everything gets serious.

“It was amazing for me, being able to spend time with JB,” Herro said. “We had a couple of days off, he takes me to come with him. You know how he is, he’ll go wherever he wants whenever he wants. So I went with him. We spent a couple of days together and bonded.”

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said the trip will help build even more camaraderie. This is the first year Butler and Herro will be in the starting lineup together.

“Yeah, I think it’s why we live in South Florida; we get to do cool things,” Spoelstra said. “But if you’re not flying around, I do want our guys to take advantage of great South Florida living. It is part of recovery. And then when two teammates do it together, obviously that’s an added benefit, as well.”

Shandel Richardson is the Miami Heat writer for Inside The Heat. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA.