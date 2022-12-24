Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Dealing With Another Injury Setback

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler has been known for his ability to play through injuries.

Lately, he's struggled with facing so many setbacks this season. The latest is a sprained ankle that caused him to miss of Friday's loss to the Indiana Pacers.

"It's tough whenever I'm in and out of the lineup so much," Butler said "... At this point, it's frustrating -- I can only imagine how my teammates feel, how my coaches feel... I want to be out there, honestly, because I know that I can help. I will get this thing right."

Butler has missed 12 of the last 24 games because of various injuries.

“My luck’s not the greatest right now,” Butler said. “So you’ve got to take it in stride, man. It’s part of this game, part of this league. But I’ll be back. And then as far as the second half goes, I came out and played and then my body cooled down. It was painful man, but I’ll be back.”

