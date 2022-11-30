Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Earned More Than $400K Per Game While Injured Last Year

Butler ranked No. 9 on the list of highest-paid NBA players while sidelined

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler was among the most costly injured players during the NBA season last year.

According to a study by Online Betting Guide, Butler cost the Heat $448,478 per game while injured. He missed 24 games, meaning he made $10,763,480 while sidelined.

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden topped the list at $679,093 per game, followed by Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant ($513,089), Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry ($509,774), Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George ($484,543) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo ($474,852). The website also did a study for the NFL and tracked the injury-spending for teams in each sport.

Butler is considered one of the league's most durable players but is expected to miss his seventh straight game this season because of an ankle injury. He will not play tonight against the Boston Celtics but is expected to return for Friday's game versus the Celtics.

