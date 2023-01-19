Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Fifth On Third Return Of All-Star Fan Voting, Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro Still Left Off

The NBA released third and final fan vote for the All-Star Game Thursday

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler held stead at No. 5 in the third and final return of fan voting for the NBA All-Star Game while Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro were once again left off.

Butler tallied 954,799 votes, behind Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks), Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets), Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics) and Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers).

Adebayo and Herro received no love from the fans despite having the best seasons of their career. Adebayo is averaging 21.5 points, 10.1 rebounds and three assists while Herro is at 20.8 points, 4.5 assists and 5.9 rebounds.

"Bam is playing his ass off right now," Heat guard Kyle Lowry said. "He'll be an All-Star. He should be. He will be, I think. His production has been unbelievable."

Numbers aren't the problem. He is averaging 21.5 points, 10.1 rebounds and three assists on 54 percent shooting. Adebayo may become victim to the talented crop of frontcourt players in the Eastern Conference. They include Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid, all MVP candidates.

Adebayo is having the best season of his career but his All-Star selection will come down to the wire. He said he refuses to pay attention to it.

"Nah," Adebayo said recently. "I'm a do what I do at the end of the day. I can't pay attention to that. It's all about winning. I feel like winning takes care of everything."

