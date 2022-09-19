Skip to main content

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Has A Challenge For Dwyane Wade

Butler issues a challenge to Wade in padel

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler has one of the funniest social media presences. 

From his coffee brand to playing pickup games with stranger, Butler keeps his audience entertained. He recently took it even further by challenging Heat legend Dwyane Wade in a game of padel, a racket sport. 

“Be there or be square,” Butler wrote on Twitter. “The loser has to donate to whatever charity of their choice. But I tell you what, I won’t be the loser. Accept my challenge, chump.”

No word on whether Wade accepted the challenge. The two have a lot in common. After starring at Marquette University, they both have made an impact on the Heat organization. Wade is considered the greatest player in franchise history, becoming the Heat's all-time leader scorer before retiring in 2019. Butler led the Heat to the 2020 NBA Finals where they lost in six games to the Los Angeles Lakers. Last year the Heat nearly made another appearance, falling to the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals. 

Shandel Richardson is the Miami Heat writer for Inside The Heat. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. 

