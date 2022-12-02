Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Is Paid $18,643 Per Minute

Butler on the top 10 list of NBA players paid by the minute

A recent study found that Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler was ranked No. 10 on the list tallying which players made the most per minute.

Butler makes $18,643 per minute according to the list compiled by Online Betting Guide. Here's the top 10: Klay Thompson, Damian Lillard, Kemba Walker, Paul George, Anthony Davis, Bradley Beal, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and LeBron James.

Butler has played 1,931 in the past 12 months. Since joining the Heat in July of 2019, Butler has led them in minutes per game. In the playoffs, he's averaged 37 minutes.

This is the first season Butler hasn't led the Heat in minutes. He is at 35 minutes a game, trailing point guard Kyle Lowry (36). Most of it is due to the injuries, with Butler missing nine of 22 games this season.

Butler is listed as questionable with a lingering knee injury, but the hope is he's back on the court for tonight's game against the Boston Celtics.

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Jimmy Butler expected back Friday against Celtics. CLICK HERE

Jae Crowder once again linked with the Heat. CLICK HERE

Haywood Highsmith stating his case to stay in rotation. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com, use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson. You can also check out his personal blog https://allball30.wordpress.com