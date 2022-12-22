Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Listed As Probable For Friday Against Indiana Pacers

Butler has been dealing with knee issues

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler is expected back in the lineup for Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers.

Butler is listed as probable after missing Tuesday's game against the Chicago Bulls because of a knee injury. He has dealt with knee issues most of the season, but the Heat have given him time of for maintenance reasons.

The Heat won four straight games on the road, their longest streak of the season, before losing to Bulls with Butler sidelined. Last year the Heat were the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference before losing to the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the conference finals.

This year, the Heat are just 16-16 and fighting for their playoff hopes. To their credit, most of the struggles could be blamed on constant injuries to key players in the rotation.

