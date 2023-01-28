Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Makes His Case For Bam Adebayo As An All-Star

Adebayo will know his fate when the coaches vote Feb. 2

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo has reserved All-Star game endorsements from Kyle Lowry, Erik Spoelstra and Tyler Herro.

Now, Jimmy Butler is pushing for Adebayo to make the game.

"We all know that he deserves it," Butler said after the Heat's victory against the Orlando Friday night. "I think he will be picked... He better be there, that's for sure."

With the starters chosen earlier this week Adebayo must now wait to see if he's chosen as a reserve by the coaches Feb. 2. Adebayo is in the middle of his best season but it will come down to the wire.

"I should be in Salt Lake," Adebayo said after scoring 30 points and grabbing 15 rebounds in a victory against the Boston Celtics.

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Takeaways from the Heat's win against Magic. CLICK HERE

How Miami Heat Twitter reacted to win against Magic. CLICK HERE

Jimmy Butler provides memorable experience for Heat fan. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com, use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6

Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.



TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com