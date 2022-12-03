Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Praises Teammates For Way They Have Handled Adversity

Friday was just the eighth time the Heat had a full roster this season

The Miami Heat have dealt with adversity all season long.

They have endured injuries to core players Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson and Caleb Martin. In fact, Kyle Lowry is the only player to participate in every game.

So that's what made Friday's victory against the Boston Celtics so special. It was just the eighth time the Heat had everyone available. The Heat were at full strength except for Omer Yurtseven and Victor Oladipo, who both have yet to dress this season.

It led Butler to praise his teammates for dealing with so many obstacles and remaining positive despite the 11-12 record.

"I see the way that they put their bodies on the line," Butler said of his teammates. "Just the fact that everybody is stepping into roles when guys are down and guys are out. I love that because you never know when your number is going to be called. But every time somebody's number is called, they're always ready."

