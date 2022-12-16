Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Says He Was "Terrible" While Erik Spoelstra Calls Him Their "Pillar"

Butler brings the intangibles in return to lineup after sitting one game for knee maintenance

Maybe it was Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler's way of allowing teammate Tyler Herro to bask in the spotlight.

After the Heat's victory against the Houston Rockets Thursday, Butler was overly complimentary of Herro's career-high 41 points. Butler then criticized his play after returning from a one-game absence because of knee maintenance.

"Man, I've got to be better," Butler said. "I was terrible."

Terrible?

Butler shot 7 of 13 from the field for 20 points with 10 rebounds and seven assists in 36 minutes. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra was a little more truthful when asked about having Butler back in the lineup.

"He settles you especially when the game can get a little bit fast, a little bit more in their favor," Spoelstra said. "There's a comfort level with all of the guys ... When you have these moving parts, it's always great to have a pillar where you can go to, where you know he's going to make the right decision."

