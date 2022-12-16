Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Says He Was "Terrible" While Erik Spoelstra Calls Him Their "Pillar"
Maybe it was Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler's way of allowing teammate Tyler Herro to bask in the spotlight.
After the Heat's victory against the Houston Rockets Thursday, Butler was overly complimentary of Herro's career-high 41 points. Butler then criticized his play after returning from a one-game absence because of knee maintenance.
"Man, I've got to be better," Butler said. "I was terrible."
Terrible?
Butler shot 7 of 13 from the field for 20 points with 10 rebounds and seven assists in 36 minutes. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra was a little more truthful when asked about having Butler back in the lineup.
"He settles you especially when the game can get a little bit fast, a little bit more in their favor," Spoelstra said. "There's a comfort level with all of the guys ... When you have these moving parts, it's always great to have a pillar where you can go to, where you know he's going to make the right decision."
MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES
How Miami Heat Twitter reacted to Rockets' victory. CLICK HERE
Tyler Herro leads the Heat past the Houston Rockets. CLICK HERE
Orlando Robinson makes instant impact after G League call up. CLICK HERE
For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE
If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com, use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6
Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.
TWITTER: @ShandelRich
Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here
Subscribe to our YouTube channel here
For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com