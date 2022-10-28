Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Wants A More Aggressive Bam Adebayo In Wins
The biggest knock on Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo throughout his career is can he play aggressive offensively on a consistent basis.
The Heat got a small sample size of that in Thursday's loss to the Golden State Warriors. Adebayo scored 26 points on 10 of 13 shooting and also had eight rebounds and four steals.
Now, can he produce like that most games and lead the Heat to more victories. That's the question teammate Jimmy Butler posed after the loss.
"I always want Bam to be like that," Butler said. "We want everybody to be like that. But along with him playing that way, I want him to play that way in wins, not in losses and I want him to stay aggressive. I just think we've got to be better as a team with him being aggressive."
This is the season with the biggest expectations of Adebayo's career. He is no longer considered one of the league's budding young players. The Heat need him to play this way more consistently, taking the pressure off Butler.
Or else the Heat will find themselves having an earlier offseason than expected.
