Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler: `We Never Lost Confidence'

The Heat have stayed positive this season despite slow start

The Miami Heat are well off last year's pace that ended with them earning the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

At 11-12, they are just ninth in the conference standings but they have remained positive despite the slow start.

"We never lost confidence in this group, in ourselves," Heat forward Jimmy Butler said after Friday's victory against the Boston Celtics. "We know what we're capable of. We just got to go out there and do it, prove it. We ain't worried about nobody else, just the guys in this locker room, the coaching staff, ownership, management. We've got a long way to go but we can get there."

The Heat have to be encouraged after winning four of the last five games. They played well in the lone loss of the stretch, faltering late against the Celtics Wednesday.

"Our spirits have been high," said guard Tyler Herro, who finished with 22 points and made six 3-pointers Friday. "We're not worried about proving anyone right or wrong. This is about us, our group. We just got to continue to get better. We're not really worried about how we started."

