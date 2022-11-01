Skip to main content

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler: `We're Still Going To Win The Championship'

After 2-5 start, Butler says the Heat will turn it around

After a 2-5 start, some are starting to wonder if the Miami Heat have what it takes to compete for a championship. 

Last year the Heat were the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and came within one victory of making the NBA Finals. Team president Pat Riley decided the team had enough to win a title so he refused to make any offseason additions despite several teams adding more talent to their roster. 

But things haven't gone according to plan the first two weeks of the season. They have battled inconsistency and shown glaring weaknesses. 

Still, at least one player believes the Heat can turn things around. In an interview with The Athletic, forward Jimmy Butler they will eventually get it together in time to make a deep postseason run. 

“We’re still going to win the championship, and I don’t care what nobody says," Butler said. "Count us out. We’re going to win the f*cking championship. I’m telling you. I don’t give a damn that we started 2-5.”

The Heat return to action Tuesday against the defending champion Golden State Warriors. 

