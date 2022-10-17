Miami Heat’s Kyle Lowry Makes An Appearance at Dolphins Game

Athletes within the same city are often support each other.

The Miami Heat and the Dolphins have done this several times and the latest display was Heat point guard Kyle Lowry at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday.

“I’m down here at the Dolphins-Vikings game,” Lowry said via Twitter. “You know we out here trying to enjoy this time and see a good game. Shout to the Dolphins, good look today and go get a win!”

The Dolphins took another difficult loss against the Minnesota Vikings. They have dropped three straight since losing quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. He sustained a concussion, which generated a lot of reactions around the sports world. Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra spoke about Tagovailoa’s injury.

“That’s the world we live in right now,” Spoelstra said in a press conference. “Everybody is looking to blame immediately when something happens. We don’t have all the information. I don’t think it's fair to jump to all these conclusions. Teams and medical staff are very responsible. Not every situation is the exact same thing, so there are protocols in both of our leagues that you have to adhere to.”

The Dolphins have been juggling with their second- and third-string quarterbacks. People have even joked about Lowry coming in to line up under center. As the Heat’s veteran point guard, Lowry has been called a “quarterback” by Spoelstra.

Tagovailoa is set to return next week against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Erik Spoelstra explains the reason for starting Tyler Herro. CLICK HERE

What Erik Spoelstra likes about Caleb Martin as a starter. CLICK HERE

Heat sign Dru Smith to two-way contract. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.