Miami Heat's Kyle Lowry Still Gets Emotional When Returning To Face Toronto Raptors

Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry is considered among the greatest players in Toronto Raptors history.

So it will always be emotional when he returns to face his former team. The Heat face the Raptors Wednesday in Toronto.

"When I come back here, being able to see the elevator workers, security guys and the familiar faces who don't travel," Lowry said. "That's the most important thing. And then seeing the fans that you normally see when I played here. Those are the people I'm looking forward to seeing."

Lowry played with the Raptors from 2012-2021 before being traded to the Heat in a deal that included Goran Dragic and Precious Achiuwa. Before leaving Toronto, he helped lead the Raptors to the championship in 2019.

Lowry said he still supports the organization.

"My guys are still on this team," he said. "I support my guys. Freddy (VanVleet), O.G. (Anunoby), Pascal (Siakam) — I really support those guys. I just like to watch how they've matured and become better individual basketball players and men."

MORE HEAT RELATED ARTICLES

Max Strus proving he is capable . CLICK HERE

Porn website bids on new name for the Heat's arena. CLICK HERE

Rapper J. Cole makes an appearance at Heat vs. Hornets. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com