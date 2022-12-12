Miami Heat's Max Strus Expected Back In The Rotation Tonight Against Indiana Pacers

Strus did not play in the second half against the San Antonio Spurs Saturday

Miami Heat guard Max Strus surprisingly did not play in the second of Saturday's loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

On Monday, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra told reporters at the morning shootaround Strus will be back in the rotation for tonight's game at the Indiana Pacers. He didn't give a reason for Strus' absence other than he wanted to try something different.

Strus, who started most of last year, has been a mainstay in the rotation the past two seasons. This year, he is averaging 13.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 32 minutes.

The Heat could use his presence after losing to the Spurs, who entered as the worst team in the Western Conference. Tonight's game marks the beginning of a four-game road trip that has stops in Oklahoma City, Houston and San Antonio.

Tip-off in Indianapolis is at 7 p.m.

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Heat struggling in games against losing teams. CLICK HERE

Defense becoming an issue for Heat. CLICK HERE

Jimmy Butler frustrated with team's lack of consistency. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com, use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6

Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.



TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com