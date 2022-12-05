Miami Heat's Max Strus Explains The Difficulty Of Playing With Luka Doncic

The Heat reserve says the Doncic has the ball in his hand the whole time

Dallas Mavericks forward Luka Doncic is considered among the top five players in the NBA.

He is an early candidate for MVP, but Miami Heat guard Max Strus recently pointed out how tough it would be to play alongside Doncic. Strus spoke about it on an appearance on the Road Trippin' podcast with Richard Jefferson, Channing Frye and Allie Clifton podcast.

“I just think Luka just has the ball in his hands the whole time, and it’s tougher for guys to get in a rhythm, get in a flow,” Strus said. “But as a teammate and being on his team, I think to take a team to a championship, it’s tougher to get in a rhythm and a flow as a teammate of Luka’s.”

Still, most players would love to be a teammate of Doncic because of his ability to get others involved.

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Nikola Jovic sent to the G League. CLICK HERE

Miami Heat feel they have a Big Four. CLICK HERE

Victor Oladipo moving closer to returning to lineup. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com, use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6

Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.



TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com