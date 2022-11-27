Skip to main content
Miami Heat's Max Strus Upgraded To Probable Sunday Against Atlanta Hawks

Strus inching closer to a return against the Hawks

Miami Heat
Game time: 5 p.m., ET

Where: State Farm Arena

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat -4.5

VITALS: The Heat and Hawks meet for the first of four matchups this regular season. Last season, Miami won the series, 3-1. The Heat are 73-57 all-time versus Atlanta during the regular season, including 47-19 in home games and 26-38 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Tyler Herro

G Kyle Lowry

C Bam Adebayo

F Caleb Martin

F Nikola Jovic

HAWKS

F De'Andre Hunter

F John Collins

C Onyeka Okongwu

G Dejounte Murray

G Trae Young

QUOTABLE

Heat forward Caleb Martin: "I just think that typically I always try to play unless it's like an injury that won't allow me to go or it will get worse as I play," Martin said. "When I woke up this morning, I thought for sure I wasn't playing. I just told them to wait to make a decision as the day went on. When I got here, I was going to play by ear and I felt like I could go."

