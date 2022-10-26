Miami Heat's Omer Yurtseven Ruled Out For Wednesday's Game Against Portland Trail Blazers

The Miami Heat will once again be without backup center Omer Yurtseven.

The team officially announced he will not play Wednesday against the Portland Trail Blazers. Yurtseven has yet to play this season because of an ankle injury.

The Heat are also without guard Victor Oladipo, who has dealt with various injuries since 2019. The Heat have maintained they plan to be patient with him. The good news for the Heat is center Omer Yurtseven did make the trip. After missing the first four games of the season, he is expected to make a return to the lineup at some point during the trip.

Despite starting the season with four straight home games, the Heat are just 1-3 entering the trip.

"I don’t think anybody would have anticipated, starting off with this home stretch, that we’d be 1-3,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “That’s sometimes the nature of this league. It’s tough. You can’t just mail in victories. You have to earn ‘em, and sometimes things don’t go exactly how you want them to go. And these are opportunities to come together and develop some collective resolve.”

