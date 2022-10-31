Miami Heat's On The 2-5 Start: `I'm F'd Up By It'

Adebayo says the Heat are frustrated by the poor play to start the season

The Miami Heat have started the season 2-5 and Bam Adebayo along with the rest of the team are unhappy about it.

“I’m F’d up by it," Adebayo said. "I don’t like sitting at 2-5.”

The Heat recently loss to the Sacramento Kings, who entered the game winless. There have been some good moments of the early season, including Tyler Herro averaging 20 points in a starting role.

Still, coach Erik Spoelstra expects more from his unit.

“We are closer than we are further away from it but when you add losses to it, it can feel like your further away,” Spoelstra said.

The Heat aren't alone in their struggles. Other preseason favorites in the Eastern Conference such as the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers have also gotten off to slow starts.

“There are a couple of teams still trying to figure it out,” Spoelstra said. "It is way too soon for any team to panic."

With a deep Eastern Conference, the Heat will need to find ways to string wins together to remain a strong competitor. After finishing a three-game road trip 1-2, the Heat return to action Tuesday against the Golden State Warriors at FTX Arena.

