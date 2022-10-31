Skip to main content

Miami Heat's On The 2-5 Start: `I'm F'd Up By It'

Adebayo says the Heat are frustrated by the poor play to start the season

The Miami Heat have started the season 2-5 and Bam Adebayo along with the rest of the team are unhappy about it. 

“I’m F’d up by it," Adebayo said. "I don’t like sitting at 2-5.”  

The Heat recently loss to the Sacramento Kings, who entered the game winless. There have been some good moments of the early season, including Tyler Herro averaging 20 points in a starting role. 

Still, coach Erik Spoelstra expects more from his unit. 

“We are closer than we are further away from it but when you add losses to it, it can feel like your further away,” Spoelstra said. 

The Heat aren't alone in their struggles. Other preseason favorites in the Eastern Conference such as the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers have also gotten off to slow starts. 

“There are a couple of teams still trying to figure it out,” Spoelstra said. "It is way too soon for any team to panic." 

With a deep Eastern Conference, the Heat will need to find ways to string wins together to remain a strong competitor. After finishing a three-game road trip 1-2, the Heat return to action Tuesday against the Golden State Warriors at FTX Arena. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Erik Spoelstra says the Heat need to play better together. CLICK HERE

Heat need more big games from Tyler Herro. CLICK HERE

Watch Steph Curry put a crossover on Tyler Herro. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

In This Article (1)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat

USATSI_19326489_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Looking To Gain More Consistency

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_19303839_168389536_lowres
News

NBA Punishes Philadelphia 76ers For Premature Contact With P.J. Tucker During Free Agency

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_19326530_168389536_lowres
News

Find Out Where The Miami Heat Rank In The Latest Power Rankings

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_19257543_168389536_lowres
News

How To Watch The Golden State At Miami Heat Game, Betting Odd, Etc

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_19326224_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Needs More Games Like Tyrese Maxey

By Jayden Armant
USATSI_19327613_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Will See A More Confident Steph Curry Tuesday Night

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_19326207_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Says The Team Needs To Play As A Group

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_19324700_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem Fires Back At Paul Pierce And Kevin Garnett

By Shandel Richardson