Miami Heat's Tyler Herro And Bam Adebayo On Same Page For Pick-And-Rolls

Erik Spoelstra says Herro and Adebayo are the Heat's "most efficient two-man action

When Miami Heat teammates Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo take the interview podium during the postgame, they show their chemistry.

Now, it's starting to show on the court.

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said they have become a solid pick-and-roll tandem.

"That's something they've been developing for a while," Spoelstra said. "It's our most efficient two-man action that we have now."

True growth has been shown by Herro thinking less about scoring and getting the ball back to Adebayo after the screen. Now, it's just a matter of adjusting to different coverages.

"They'll continue to get better as they see more coverages, switches, blitzes, zone coverages, drops, all of those things," Spoelstra said. "They're going to see all of it because teams will try to take them out of their rhythm and flow. Hopefully, it will continue to get better."

Herro said both are becoming more comfortable with each other. That was evident on the first possession Friday against the Washington Wizards.

"In the first possession, he caught a lob from me," Herro said. "From there, he just got really aggressive, obviously going after mismatches. We was getting him the ball in positions where he could be aggressive and make plays for himself and others."

