Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Gives Duncan Robinson Ultimate Compliment After Breaking Franchise 3-point Mark

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is one of the hardest workers on the team.

On Friday, he put teammates Duncan Robinson in the same category after he broke the Heat's franchise record for career 3-pointers. Robinson passed Hall of Famer Tim Hardaway on the list after making a trio of 3-pointers against the Denver Nuggets.

“He’s always been one of the best shooters I’ve ever seen. The best shooter I’ve ever seen besides myself,” Herro said with a smile. “But ever since I’ve been here, he’s been a guy who comes in and works hard every single day no matter what the results were the night before. I think everything he’s gone through just to stay ready, I’m just happy for him with where he’s at now and obviously being able to break the record. That’s big time.”

