Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Lives For The Big Moments

Herro now gives the Heat another option than Jimmy Butler as the closer

When Tyler Herro entered the NBA, he had a reputation for being confident and unafraid of clutch moments.

Herro was in the situation Wednesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The game was tied at 108 in the closing moments until Herro hit the winning jumper with 4.9 seconds left.

Another close-out for the Heat's other closer. Even with Jimmy Butler out of the lineup, the Heat know they can always turn to Herro in these situations.

"It's a confidence that comes from the work," Heat guard Victor Oladipo said of Herro. "Tyler put in work. Y'all might not see it. Obviously, y'all see the scoring, y'all see the stuff that he does on the court when it's game time. But very rarely do y'all get the opportunity to see the work. I get to see the work so it's no surprise. That's where the confidence comes from. I'm sure he's worked on that 1,001 times."

Herro finished with 35 points, refusing to shy from the late-game moment.

"I mean, I was hoping I would get the ball," Herro said. "I was just ready for whatever Coach called."

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said Herro has a knack for being comfortable in late-game scenarios. He also made the winning basket against the Sacramento Kings Nov. 3.

"He wants those situations," Spoelstra said. "Now, he's starting to stack up some experience in those moments."

