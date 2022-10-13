Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Making A Commitment On Defensive End

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra when he was made aware of the statistic.

After Wednesday's game against the New Orleans, a reporter asked about Tyler Herro's four blocks. Spoelstra immediately interrupted the question.

"He had four blocks," Spoelstra asked.

Herro also had a steal in the preseason finale, further showing he is committed to playing better defensively.

"That's an anamoly, the four blocks," Spoelstra said. "Commitment defensively is something he's taken to heart. He's really worked at it. He worked on his bod, just to handle bigger matchups. He's always been one of our quicker guys laterally, which probably to the average fan, they don't really notice that. He's great on close outs. It was a matter of adding strength to be able to handle the second moves that you're facing in this league quite often."

Herro has a habit proving doubters wrong. He entered the league known for his shooting but has shown he can score in a variety of ways. There were also concerns about his defense, so that's next on his lists.

His activity with his hands, getting deflections, getting his hand to the ball on pass," Spoelstra said. "That's definitely a point of emphasis and we'll continue to hopefully make that better. If he gets to contest (shots), that's fine. I don't think he'll be leading the league in blocks but the commitment on that side of the floor is what I'm encouraged by overall."

