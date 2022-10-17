Skip to main content

Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Still Stinging From The Way Last Season Ended

Herro is entering this season with plenty motivation

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro took last year's disappointing finish more personal than his teammates. 

Herro recently shouldered most of the blame for the Heat losing to the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals. Herro was battling injury during the series, which affected his play. 

The Heat fell just short of a second NBA Finals appearance in three seasons. 

"It was tough the way it ended," Herro said. "I felt like if I was at the level of play I was all season last year, I think we might have a fourth championship. That motivated me.”

Last season Herro was named the league's Sixth Man of the Year. This season, he begins in the starting lineup alongside Kyle Lowry, Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Caleb Martin. 

Herro, in his fourth season, arrived at training camp with a different mindset. 

“I think Tyler Herro came back completely new individual and he's really been showing out," Butler said. 

