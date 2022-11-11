Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Upgraded To Questionable For Saturday's Game Against Charlotte Hornets

The Miami Heat could be moving closer to their starting guard returning.

Tyler Herro, who has missed the last two games because of an ankle injury, was listed to questionable for Saturday against the Charlotte Hornets. The expect to evaluate him once more before releasing the official injury Saturday afternoon.

Max Strus has started in place of Herro. Strus, who started most of last season, has averaged 14 points in the last two games. Herro, who was last season's Sixth Man of the Year, is averaging 19.6 points and is the second leading scorer behind forward Jimmy Butler.

Here's a look at the game preview:

Game time: 8 p.m., ET

Where: FTX Arena

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: N/A yet

VITALS: The Heat and Hornets meet for the second of four matchups this regular season and for the second consecutive time after just facing each other on Thursday in a, 117-112, overtime win. Last season, Miami swept the series, 4-0, and has now currently won six-straight against Charlotte. The Heat are 72-46 all-time versus Charlotte during the regular season, including 42-18 in home games and 30-28 in road games ... For the Heat, Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are out and Tyler Herro (ankle) and Dewayne Dedmon (foot) are questionable. For the Hornets, LaMelo Ball (ankle) and Gordon Hayward (shoulder) and Cody Martin (quard) are out.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Max Strus

G Kyle Lowry

C Bam Adebayo

F Caleb Martin

F Jimmy Butler

HORNETS

F Kelly Oubre

F P.J. Washington

C Mason Plumlee

G Dennis Smith Jr

G Terry Rozier

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Thursday's win against Hornets: "We've dropped some of these leads and you have go through all the emotions and the detail on both ends and find a way to figure it out. I think this is an important breakthrough early on in the season, just to continue to have these kind of games and then find a way to win. I thought it was really important for us to got to OT and deal with the frustration and then have to mentally reset, emotionally reset, to play five more minutes. I thought we were very good in that overtime. We'll continue to work and get better. I saw a lot of positives."

