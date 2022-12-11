Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem Has Stern Message For Teammates: `We Ain't That Good'

After loss to San Antonio Spurs, Haslem tells team it isn't good enough to play well half the time

Leave it to team captain Udonis Haslem to make a blunt assessment about the Miami Heat.

After Saturday's loss to the San Antonio Spurs, Haslem got straight to the point in the postgame locker room.

"We think that we're that good, that we can figure it out at the end and not do right the entire game," Heat forward Jimmy Butler said. "...I think UD said it best, `We ain't that good.' We can't afford to play a 45-minute game, a 47-minute game. We need all 48 minutes."'

Butler also gave sobering thoughts about the state of the team.

"At the end of the day, we've got to be honest with ourselves," Butler "Everybody has to better one through however many people we got on this roster and figure out a way to win these games. Whether it be home or away, no matter what the opposing team's record is, no matter who we're playing, we've got to be us at the end of the day."

He later added, "We think we have talent, which we know we have. We think that's just going to do it for us. That's not the formula here."

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

How Miami Heat Twitter reacted to Saturday's loss to Spurs. CLICK HERE

Erik Spoelstra explains the final possession against Spurs CLICK HERE

Erik Spoelstra says the Heat to need to find a better level. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com, use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6

Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.



TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com