Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem Starting Tonight Against Houston Rockets

The Heat only have eight players available because of injuries

Miami Heat will make his 501st start with the Miami Heat tonight against the Houston Rockets.

Haslem is in the starting lineup because of injuries. The Heat are without rotation players Bam Adebayo (ankle), Gabe Vincent (knee), Victor Oladipo (rest) and Kyle Lowry (rest).

Haslem is in his 20th season with the Heat. He has only started twice since 2015-16, the last coming during the 2019-20 season.

Here's the game preview:

Game time: 8 p.m., ET

Where: Toyota Center

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat -3

VITALS: The Heat and Rockets meet for the first of two matchups this regular season. Miami has swept the last two series and has currently won four-straight against Houston. A win would tie Miami’s longest road winning streak against the Rockets at three consecutive games, having last done so from 1/15/10 – 11/12/12. The Heat are 37-33 all-time versus Houston during the regular season, including 23-13 in home games and 14-20 in road games. For the Rockets, Jae'Sean Tate (ankle) is out.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Tyler Herro

G Kyle Lowry

C Bam Adebayo

F Caleb Martin

F Jimmy Butler

ROCKETS

F Jabari Smith Jr.

F Eric Gordon

C Alperen Sengun

G Jalen Green

G Kevin Porter Jr.

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Wednesday's win against the Thunder: “There’s been a little bit more intent of getting to our actions and finding the open guy without missing the moment. We were finding our open shooters in those open windows that close very quickly in this league.”

