Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo And Omer Yurtseven Ruled Out Against Golden State Warriors

Yurtseven and Oladipo have yet to play this season because of injuries

The Miami Heat will once again be without backup center Omer Yurtseven and guard Victor Oladipo for Tuesday's game against the Golden State Warriors.

The team officially announced both players are still sidelined. Yurtseven and Oladipo have yet to play this season

Yurtseven is nursing an ankle injury. In his absence, rookie Nikola Jovic has filled in some at backup center.

Oladipo, who has dealt with various injuries since 2019. The Heat have maintained they plan to be patient with him. Oladipo was solid during last year's playoffs, so the Heat miss his productivity.

The Heat, who are 2-5, are coming off a loss to the Sacramento Kings Saturday. The Kings were winless entering the game.

"I don’t think anybody would have anticipated, starting off with this home stretch, that we’d be (2-5),” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “That’s sometimes the nature of this league. It’s tough. You can’t just mail in victories. You have to earn ‘em, and sometimes things don’t go exactly how you want them to go. And these are opportunities to come together and develop some collective resolve.”

MORE RELATED HEAT STORIES

Erik Spoelstra explains the reason for starting Tyler Herro. CLICK HERE

What Erik Spoelstra likes about Caleb Martin as a starter. CLICK HERE

Heat sign Dru Smith to two-way contract. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com