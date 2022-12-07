Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo Back On The Court For The First Time This Season

Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo made his season debut Tuesday against the Detroit Pistons.

He had been sidelined because of offseason knee issues.

“Obviously it wasn’t what we wanted or I wanted,” Oladipo said. “But it’s certainly good to play again. So it’s just good to be out there. I’m optimistic. Just going to keep getting better. And everything else will take care of itself.”

Oladipo shot 3 of 9 from the field, finishing with nine points, two rebounds and two assists. The hope is he regains the form that once made him an All-Star before his career was slowed by injuries.

“From the human side of it, forget about the basketball or how he performed or what it looked like," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "I don’t want to say I don’t care, or that it’s irrelevant. But the human side of it is you’re really happy for him.

“He’s been through a lot, really, the last three-plus years. And he’s had to show a great deal of perseverance and fortitude, to do most of his work when nobody’s even paying attention. That can be very lonely. And it’s tough on anybody. So for him to just get back out there, I think it was a big step for him.”

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Takeaways from the Heat's loss to Detroit Pistons. CLICK HERE

How Miami Heat Twitter reacted to loss to Detroit. CLICK HERE

Father and son recreate Dwyane Wade/LeBron James moment. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com, use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6

Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.



TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com