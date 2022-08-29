Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo Continues `Revenge Tour' Theme

Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo is apparently entering this season with all sorts of motivation.

Oladipo continued his "Revenge Tour" with another Instagram post directed toward his naysayers.

"Anybody who counted me out, homie," Oladipo wrote to his . "They took a L."

Oladipo has dealt with various injuries the past few years, derailing his once All-Star career. He is projecting this to be his return to being one of the league's best players.

Earlier this month, he made that prediction.

"That I'm one of the best players in the world," said on the Vince Carter podcast. "Period. I think that my injury has kind of built a misconception of who I am as a player."

With the Heat keeping quiet during the NBA free agency period, they are banking on Oladipo being a key contributor this season. A healthy Oladipo could be the jumpstart the Heat need to make another run at an NBA championship. Last year they fell just short, falling to the Boston Celtics in seven games in the Eastern Conference finals.

