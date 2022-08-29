Skip to main content

Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo Continues `Revenge Tour' Theme

Oladipo takes a shot at everyone who doubted him while he dealt with injuries

Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo is apparently entering this season with all sorts of motivation. 

Oladipo continued his "Revenge Tour" with another Instagram post directed toward his naysayers. 

"Anybody who counted me out, homie," Oladipo wrote to his . "They took a L."

 Oladipo has dealt with various injuries the past few years, derailing his once All-Star career. He is projecting this to be his return to being one of the league's best players. 

Earlier this month, he made that prediction. 

"That I'm one of the best players in the world," said on the Vince Carter podcast. "Period. I think that my injury has kind of built a misconception of who I am as a player."

With the Heat keeping quiet during the NBA free agency period, they are banking on Oladipo being a key contributor this season. A healthy Oladipo could be the jumpstart the Heat need to make another run at an NBA championship. Last year they fell just short, falling to the Boston Celtics in seven games in the Eastern Conference finals. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Tyler Herro says he's comfortable with current roster CLICK HERE

Duncan Robinson slams the Celtics' visiting locker room. CLICK HERE

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade produce documentary. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

In This Article (1)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat

USATSI_18288751_168389536_lowres
News

Chris Paul Shows His Support For Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem

By Cory Nelson
USATSI_18391042_168389536_lowres
News

NBA Fans Compare the Lakers Trade for Patrick Beverley to the Proposal for Kyle Lowry a Year Ago

By Jayden Armant
USATSI_18390908_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Open Up with the Fourth-Best Odds to Win the Eastern Conference

By Jayden Armant
USATSI_18678811_168389536_lowres
News

Oklahoma City's Chet Holmgren To Miss The Season With Same Injury That Sidelined Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem In 2010

By Cory Nelson
USATSI_17926898_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Team President Pat Riley Says Udonis Haslem's Jersey Will Be Retired

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_17550531_168389536_lowres
News

Watch Dwyane Wade And Wife Gabrielle Union Get Cozy On Vacation

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_18153301_168389536_lowres
News

Brooklyn Nets Remaining In Tact Will Make Things Tougher For Miami Heat In The East

By Cory Nelson
USATSI_15481583_168389536_lowres
News

Three Memorable Moments Against The Miami Heat On What Would've Been Kobe Bryant's 44th Birthday

By Jayden Armant