Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo Continues The `Revenge Tour' With Russell Westbrook

This summer has been about redemption for Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo.

He has repeatedly called it the `Revenge Tour' throughout the offseason. He recently posted a video on social media with him working out with Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook.

Here's a look back at when Oladipo first started the revenge tour earlier this summer:

"Despite not reaching their goal and making the finals, one positive thing is Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo is healthy for the first time in two offseasons.

Oladipo recently posted a video of him working out with the caption that reads, “this is your sign to lock in.”

The video is also narrated by Sean ‘P Diddy’ Combs, who can be heard saying, Lock in on your dream. Lock-In! Alright? That means… Turn off [the] Twitter, get off the phone, stop gossiping, get off the corner, [put] the blunt down. Lock-in! That means, “Yo, you wanna go” No I can’t! I gotta stay here; I gotta lock-in.”

Oladipo averaged 14.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.9 assists for the Indiana Pacers in 2019-20. The following season with the Pacers, Rockets, and Heat, he averaged 19.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game before going down with a quad injury, something he had to have surgery twice for in the last two and a half years.

However, once he returned for the Heat heading into the playoffs, he was a solid player for them. Averaging 12.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game in eight games, and in the playoffs, he averaged 10.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.1 assists.

Oladipo is an upcoming free agent this offseason after signing a one-year with the Heat to rehab in Miami this past offseason, but if he’s able to lock in like his caption states on his Instagram post, he could potentially get back to the All-Star caliber player he once was with the Pacers."

