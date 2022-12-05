Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo Hoping To Return Soon

Oladipo is aiming to get back on the court after being sidelined all season

Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo recently gave an update on his playing status.

Oladipo has yet to play this season because of knee issues.

“Hopefully soon,” Oladipo said. “I feel good, been moving a lot more. Just going to make sure it’s the right thing, the right decision collectively. I’m not going to make a decision by myself. Just going to make sure everything feels good and I can perform at the highest level.”

Oladipo said his status is basically day-to-day.

“I don’t know,” he said. “We’ll see. It’s more of a day-to-day thing, how I feel and what we feel makes the best sense. I trust our training staff and the people I work with, as well, coming up with a solid plan and make sure I’m ready to go.”

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Takeaways from the Heat's victory against Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE

How Miami Heat Twitter reacted to win against Celtics. CLICK HERE

Jimmy Butler has big game against Celtics in return to lineup. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com, use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6

Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.



TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com