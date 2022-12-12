Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo Reflects On Returning To Face Indiana Pacers For First Time Since 2021 Trade

Oladipo was drafted by Pacers but traded to Oklahoma City in

Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo became an NBA superstar with the Indiana Pacers, the team that drafted him.

He was an All-Star before injuries slowed his promising career. On Monday, Oladipo plays his first game back in Indianapolis.

Here's what he had to say about his return:

“It definitely brings some nostalgia, you know, just walking into the building,” Oladipo said. “But I’m focused on the good energy. And I let the bad energy go a long time ago, in terms of my injury and everything.”

And how injuries have affected his career.

“The way you build your character and who you are as a person is how you handle those moments. And I’ve always been an optimist,” Oladipo said. “Even though what happened to me was catastrophic, it doesn’t mean that I can’t still be happy and I can’t still come back from it and be my best self.”

