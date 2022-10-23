Skip to main content

Miami Hurricanes Had Nearly as Many Turnovers as the Miami Heat

The Hurricanes had eight turnovers in their blowout loss vs. Duke.

The Miami Hurricanes took a 45-21 loss to the Duke Blue Devils Saturday afternoon. Miami had eight turnovers, the most since 2009 by a team in a Power 5 conference game. These costly mistakes accounted for 24 of the Devils’ 45 points.

Miami Herald reporter Anthony Chiang joked about the Hurricanes turning the ball over more than the Miami Heat.

The Heat turned the ball over nine times against the Boston Celtics on Friday night. Turnovers in basketball occur more often than football, so it is concerning that the Hurricanes had roughly as many as the Heat.

The turnovers were largely due to Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke suffering an injury during the second quarter. Redshirt freshman Jake Garcia came and relieved Dyke for the remainder of the game. Garcia threw three interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown. He also lost two fumbles and rushed for -25 yards.

Miami actually outgained Duke in total yardage (336-327). However, giving the defense the ball that many times cost the Hurricanes in the end. It halted any offensive progress and granted Duke short fields to work with. While Garcia did throw for 198 yards and two touchdowns, the blunders were too much to overlook. Head coach Mario Cristobal gave a brutally honest evaluation of the team’s performance in this loss.

“Not good,” Cristobal said. “Not a good performance in every respect.”

Dyke’s current status is questionable. Cristobal said the team will know the severity of the injury by Sunday.


Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.

In This Article (2)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Miami (FL) Hurricanes
Miami (FL) Hurricanes

