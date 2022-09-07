Montrezl Harrell Signing With Philadelphia 76ers Spells More Trouble For Miami Heat

For the most part, the NBA offseason was about opposing teams trying to surpass the Miami Heat.

The Philadelphia 76ers continued the trend Tuesday when they signed Charlotte Hornets forward Montrezl Harrell. He reportedly signed a two-year deal.

Harrell has averaged 13.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, two assists during his career. Two years ago, he was the league's Sixth Man of the year with the Los Angeles Lakers.

His acquisition in Philadelphia just means things will be even more difficult this season. The Sixers also signed former Heat forward P.J. Tucker during free agency. Both improve an already strong lineup that includes Joel Embiid and James Harden.

Last year the Heat were the top seed in the Eastern Conference. They lost to the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the conference finals, falling one win shy of the NBA Finals.

The Heat's top competition all bettered their rosters during the offseason, from the Milwaukee Bucks adding Joe Ingles to the Celtics signing Malcolm Brogdon to the Brooklyn Nets moving forward with their tandem of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. The Cleveland Cavaliers also improved their lineup trading for Donovan Mitchell, pairing him with Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.

While the Heat were in several trade talks for Durant and Mitchell, they were unable to land either. They return with basically the same roster as last year, which isn't necessarily a bad thing.

The question is this: were they lapped by the opposition?

