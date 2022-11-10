NBA Blunders Happen, Just Ask D'Angelo Russell And Former Miami Heat Center Joel Anthony

NBA players make mistakes on the court.

In fact, athletes in all sports have their share of lowlights. Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell was the latest to join the list. On Wednesday, he joined the Hall of Shame after failing to check-in to the game.

The Timberwolves played a possession with four players against the Phoenix Suns. It resulted in a 3-pointer by the Suns while Russell stood at the scorer's table.

By no surprise, the Timberwolves lost 129-117.

"It's just the sign of a team that's lacking a little bit of confidence and purpose right now,'' Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said.

The Heat have had no blunders of this magnitude during my 12 years covering the team. The closest I could think of was former Heat center Joel Anthony passing to an invisible player in 2011.

"Oh my, nobody home," Heat play-by-play announcer Eric Reid said at the time. " Joel Anthony just threw it into the seats, the area that (Mario) Chalmers just vacated."

Hey, it happens.

