Skip to main content

NBA Blunders Happen, Just Ask D'Angelo Russell And Former Miami Heat Center Joel Anthony

Russell has been the talk of the NBA today after failing to check-in to the game

NBA players make mistakes on the court. 

In fact, athletes in all sports have their share of lowlights. Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell was the latest to join the list. On Wednesday, he joined the Hall of Shame after failing to check-in to the game. 

The Timberwolves played a possession with four players against the Phoenix Suns. It resulted in a 3-pointer by the Suns while Russell stood at the scorer's table. 

By no surprise, the Timberwolves lost 129-117. 

"It's just the sign of a team that's lacking a little bit of confidence and purpose right now,'' Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said. 

The Heat have had no blunders of this magnitude during my 12 years covering the team. The closest I could think of was former Heat center Joel Anthony passing to an invisible player in 2011. 

"Oh my, nobody home," Heat play-by-play announcer Eric Reid said at the time. " Joel Anthony just threw it into the seats, the area that (Mario) Chalmers just vacated." 

Hey, it happens. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

MORE HEAT RELATED ARTICLES

How Miami Heat Twitter reacted to Blazers loss. CLICK HERE

Heat still lacking production at power forward. CLICK HERE

Could the Heat land Kevin Durant? CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

In This Article (2)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Minnesota Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves

USATSI_19396119_168389536_lowres
News

Internet Takes Aim At LeBron James' False Claim In Tribute To Murdered Rapper Takeoff

By Jayden Armant
USATSI_19385125_168389536_lowres
News

Brooklyn Nets' Hiring Jacque Vaughn Shows Difference in Coaching Between NFL and NBA

By Jayden Armant
USATSI_19376746_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Could Have A New Arena Name After FTX Collapse, Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen Among The Affected

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_19384165_168389536_lowres
News

Luka Doncic's Impressive 30-Point Streak Conjures Memories Of Dwyane Wade In 2008-09

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_18465589_168389536_lowres
News

Shaquille O'Neal Lists The Three Regrets Of His Playing Career

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_19381954_168389536_lowres
News

How To Watch The Charlotte Hornets At Miami Heat Thursday, Injury Updates, Betting Odds, Etc

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_19382520_168389536_lowres
News

Brooklyn Nets Change Their Mind, Hire Jacque Vaughn Instead Ime Udoka

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_9116888_168389536_lowres
News

Dwyane Wade Explains How His Friendship With Kobe Bryant Developed During 2008 Olympics

By Shandel Richardson